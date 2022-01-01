Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $183.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.