Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$11.03 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.78.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.