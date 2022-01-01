Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GUD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.30 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$647.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 654,184 shares in the company, valued at C$3,434,466. Also, Director Samira Sakhia bought 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,687.20. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $294,928.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

