Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

