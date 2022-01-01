Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 164,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 366,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

