Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

