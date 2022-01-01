Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,399.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,341.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,302.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

