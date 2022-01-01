88mph (MPH) Trading 36% Lower Over Last Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $25.86 or 0.00055004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $498,748.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007018 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 432,743 coins and its circulating supply is 415,623 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

