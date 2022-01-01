Bowie Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,560 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELY stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

