Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 245,113 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,523,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 245,113 shares during the quarter. PVH comprises about 3.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PVH worth $773,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.