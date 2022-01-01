Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,226,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,675 shares during the period. Avnet comprises 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.32% of Avnet worth $452,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after buying an additional 316,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after buying an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after buying an additional 457,671 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.23 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

