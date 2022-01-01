Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $295.29 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Voya Financial comprises about 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $295,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.