Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average of $144.76.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

