Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

