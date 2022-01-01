Capital Analysts LLC Sells 734 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE:OGN opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.