Capital Analysts LLC Has $149,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

