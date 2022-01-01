Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 6.0% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 6,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $651.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $667.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $718.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

