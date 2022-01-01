Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $45.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

