Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

