ODIN PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $2,961.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.05 or 0.07834449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,949.93 or 0.99680726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007792 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

