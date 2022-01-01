Bitcoin Private Trading Down 17.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $75.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003556 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00312501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00130990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00086853 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

