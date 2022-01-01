Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $26,517.36

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $26,517.36 and approximately $61.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

