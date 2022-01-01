Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $469.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.