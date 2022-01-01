CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. CureVac has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CureVac by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after buying an additional 54,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 441.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CureVac by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

