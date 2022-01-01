CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. CureVac has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
