Financial Analysis: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) vs. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ICF International alerts:

91.2% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ICF International and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.49% 12.47% 5.84% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ICF International and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 0 3 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

ICF International currently has a consensus price target of $115.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICF International and GreenBox POS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.51 billion 1.28 $54.96 million $3.77 27.20 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 21.29 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Volatility & Risk

ICF International has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.95, indicating that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICF International beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.