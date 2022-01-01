Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 194.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

