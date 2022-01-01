Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Carter’s by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.