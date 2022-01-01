Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.