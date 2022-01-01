Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 421 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $556.76 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,375 shares of company stock worth $24,936,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

