Brookstone Capital Management Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

NYSE PSA opened at $374.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

