Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 70.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.