Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,909 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

NYSE CNC opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

