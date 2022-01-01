Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $2,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 136,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

