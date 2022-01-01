Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,776 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,737. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

