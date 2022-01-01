Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

