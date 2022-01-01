Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

