Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Shift Technologies worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 90.8% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 218,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

