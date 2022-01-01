Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $359.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

