Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.