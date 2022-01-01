Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 1,341 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 236.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 608,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $38.66.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

