Kendall Capital Management Sells 45 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $390.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.