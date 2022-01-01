Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $34.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

