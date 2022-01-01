Bull Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,925.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,799.57. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

