Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 872 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 119,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

