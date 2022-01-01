Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 270 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

