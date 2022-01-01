Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.63

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.18. Energous shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1,667,880 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Energous alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.18.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,422 shares of company stock worth $66,239. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.