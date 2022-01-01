Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.52

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $10.22. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

