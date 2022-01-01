Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.86. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 40,360 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

