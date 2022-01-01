Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.68 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.03 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,721,646 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of £28.08 million and a P/E ratio of -15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.