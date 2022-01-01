SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 88,830 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

